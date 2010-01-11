Stupid punter loses £4,000 trying to win £44

Angola teach daft gambler the dangers of odds-on betting



A gambler has told an internet forum how he lost more than £4,000 backing Angola to win their African Cup of Nations opener against Mali when they were holding a 4-0 lead. The crazy fool, who calls himself Big Matt on the FM-View forum, claims to have put £4,400 on Angola to win in the 78th minute when they were coasting to a 4-0 victory.

Big Matt thought he was onto a dead cert that would have netted him a massive return of, erm, £44 profit, but unfortunately for him Mali staged a fightback in the final minutes of the match and the game ended 4-4. The 19-year-old student reckons his massive loss will cost him his place at university (we reckon the money in his Betfair account was a student loan, which probably arrived in his bank account about a week ago!).

D’oh! Thanks to OTP reader Hassan for sending this in. Angola’s players were far wiser: they all had their money on a draw!