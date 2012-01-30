Turkish fans send abuse via QR code banner!

QR ya, QR ya, QR ya



Take note, Liverpool and Manchester United fans.

Perhaps worried that they would spend all week painting the bedsheets only to have their nasty banner confiscated as soon as it was unfurled, fans of Turkish side Karsiyaka took a more imaginative approach to terrace abuse.

They prepared a QR code banner. Inevitably, the banner was immediately scanned on the phones of scores of curious supporters of opposing team Goztepe. The recipients were directed to a website, which was nicely described by OTP reader Ulas Gursat as being “full of bad words to Goztepe fans”.

The code takes you to some text calling Goztepe fans sons of bitches in a variety of languages. It reads:

OROSPU ÇOCUĞU GÖZTEPE ;

son of a bitch(ingilizce), hurensohn(almanca), 儿子的婊子(çince), فرزند فاحشه (farsca),fils de pute(fransızca),hijo de puta(ispanyolca),figlio di una cagna(italyanca),filho da puta (portekizce),son of сука(rusca),κάθαρμα (yunanca)

If you’ve never been abused by a Turkish football banner before and want to have a go, here’s what you need to scan.

Full marks for originality.