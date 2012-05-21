Top five unusual Euro 2012 bets

How do you fancy betting on something different at Euro 2012?

We all know the usual bets that can be placed when a major tournament such as Euro 2012 is on. Overall winner, top goalscorer and specific results from matches are among the most popular markets.

But reeling off those for you would be a bit boring, so we’ve looked at some of the other betting options out there that provide so much more fun! So, below are the five best strange and unusual betting options we can find for you at Euro 2012…

1.England Player to Cry

This is one of the best bets we have ever seen and is also something that is more than likely to happen, especially as England always seem to get eliminated in heart-breaking style. It was William Hill who first offered this at the 2010 World Cup, offering punters odds of 7/2 if an England player started blubbing while the camera was on them. Coral also had a similar market, but specifically focused on John Terry – although we imagine he’s laughing his head off at the moment, as he is going to the tournament and Rio isn’t! Look out for a repeat of this bet in 2012!

2. Euros to Outlast the Euro?

This bet is a real gem and also comes courtesy of our friends at William Hill. They are giving 4/1 odds that the Euro (as in the currency) will collapse before the last ball is kicked at the European Championships! Although this would cost every European country billions of pounds, a cheeky tenner on your part could come back as £50! It might sound like a crazy bet, but the short odds and the fact that Greece seems to want to take everyone down with her make it something that could happen.

3. How Patriotic is Hodgson?

You can bet on anything nowadays, and at Coral you can even have a punt on whether the new England manager will flex his vocal chords and hammer out an inspiring rendition of God Save The Queen. Coral are offering 2/1 that he won’t bother, while they are also giving odds of 1/3 that he will. The chances are he will give a rendition, but you never know – 2/1 seems like attractive odds here.

4. Red Card or Penalty?

Ladbrokes are offering punters the chance to bet on whether there will be a red card or a penalty missed/saved first in the Euros. It’s a ridiculous bet really, as it’s the kind of thing you really can’t predict with any sense of accuracy – which is why we love it! The odds on a saved penalty coming first are 9/4, while a red card is at 1/3. The first of these options seems incredibly generous, so we’d jump on this straight away!

5. First Time Winner

This would be a strange bet for anyone to make, as all of the big teams have won the Euros before, with the exception of Portugal and England, of course. Placing a bet here means you are saying that England will win – which is highly unlikely – or that one of the “dark horses” will come through. We know it has happened before – who can forget Denmark and Greece winning the trophy – but can you really see any of the smaller teams getting past Spain, Holland or Germany?

