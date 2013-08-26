GIF It: Jose Mourinho can’t find his pen (Manchester United vs Chelsea)

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is getting a bit careless. Not only has he misplaced all his strikers, he also briefly lost his pen.

Keen to make a note on the touchline during tonight’s game against Manchester United, the Special One couldn’t find anything with which to write.

Having checked all his pockets a couple of times, the errant Biro eventually reared its head.