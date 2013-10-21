Arsenal fans add Ozil umlaut to a Sky Spörts News van

The German branch of Sky Sports News is in London to cover tomorrow’s Champions League clash between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

While you might think they would have a better grasp of the German language than the average Gooner, Arsenal supporters beg to differ.

They’ve added an umlaut to the Sky Sports News van in tribute to record signing Mesut Ozil.