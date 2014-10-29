Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen ‘paid less than Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel and Man Utd’s Anders Lindegaard’

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen currently earns less than a host of less illustrious international team-mates, according to reports in his native Denmark.

The former Ajax man is said to have a lower salary than fellow Premier League Danes Kasper Schmeichel, of newly-promoted Leicester City, and Manchester United reserve keeper Anders Lindegaard.

Eriksen earns around £37,000-a-week, which is less than the likes of Schmeichel, Lindegaard and even Wolfsburg’s Nicklas Bendtner, according to Danish newspaper BT.

He is under contract at White Hart Lane until June 2018.

Spurs managed to sign him for a bargain £11.5m, which now looks even better value in light of his reported salary.

The report suggests that Eriksen, aged 22, is in line for a new contract more befitting his higher profile in relation to his compatriots. But Spurs will still keep his basic pay relatively low – the majority of any extra earning are likely to be in the form of bonuses.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots declined to comment on BT’s report on the playmaker’s current contract or suggestions that negotiations are underway ahead of a new deal