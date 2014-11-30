Arsenal to bid £8m for Ipswich’s Tyrone Mings

Arsenal will reportedly bid £8m for Ipswich Town youngster Tyrone Mings in January – if Manchester United sign Mats Hummels.

Both the Gunners and United have made the Borussia Dortmund star their top target, but big-spending Louis van Gaal appears favourite so sign the Germany World Cup winner if the £32m-rated centre-back does move on.

Ipswich defender Mings is next on Arsene Wenger’s shortlist, claims the Mail on Sunday.

Arsenal’s interest in the 21-year-old is well known, with Wenger regularly dispatching scouts to Portman Road in recent months.

Mings, who currently plays at left-back but is widely believed to have the physique and ability to move to centre-back, will now be targeted in a £8m bid in January if Hummels looks bound for Old Trafford.