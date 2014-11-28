Arsenal preparing bid for Palermo wonderkid Paulo Dybala

Arsenal are planning to sign Palermo’s £31m-rated striker Paulo Dybala, according to reports.

The Argentina starlet, who is tipped to become better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by the Serie A side, could join the Gunners next summer.

Palermo have slapped a £31m asking price on Dybala ahead of the January transfer window but Arsenal could reportedly negotiate a discounted deal by allowing the youngster to stay with his current club until the end of the season.

The two clubs could strike an agreement for the transfer in the coming weeks, claims Spanish website Fichajes.

Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini recently told Mediaset: “Within two years, he’s going to be better than Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Ibrahimovic.

“It would take €40m (£31m) to take him away from us. He’s the best striker in Serie A.”

Dybala has also been tipped for the top by for Manchester United defender Phil Neville.

He took to Twitter to praise the striker after watching him in action.

He wrote: “Watched a player last night who’s going to be a star: Palermo’s Argentine Dybala – remember the name!!”