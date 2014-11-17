Arsenal’s Mathieu Debuchy discusses return to action

Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy says he hopes to return to action next month.

The France international, aged 29, has been sidelined since suffering ankle ligament damage during the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on 13 September.

But the former Newcastle man hopes Gooners will see him in an Arsenal shirt once again during December

Speaking at an Arsenal Soccer School in Dubai, Debuchy said: “My injury is now better. I work hard every day with the physio and I want to be back on the pitch in December. I’m looking forward to it.

“I was really proud when I signed for Arsenal and it has been frustrating getting injured so soon, but I am focused on coming back stronger. I am very positive about that.

“Training at Arsenal is an extremely high standard.

“I’m nearly 30 but I’m still improving by training with players who are of such a high quality, like everyone at Arsenal.

“It’s been more frustrating watching from the stands than being on the pitch.

“The last two games have been quite positive and hopefully when we face Manchester United on Saturday we’ll come out on top.”