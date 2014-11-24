DeAndre Yeldlin: ‘I watch videos of White Hart Lane atmosphere to prepare for Spurs move’

Tottenham’s summer signing DeAndre Yedlin has revealed he watches videos of the White Hart Lane crowd to help him get ready for the atmosphere.
The USA international right-back signed for Spurs in the summer but was loaned back to former club Seattle Sounders.
He looks set to link up with Mauricio Pochettino’s side in January – although Spurs could leave him in Seattle until next summer – and has been soaked up footage of Tottenham fans in full voice ahead of his move.
Asked about the prospect of playing at White Hart Lane, he said: “Very exciting. I’ve watched videos of what the atmosphere is like just to get prepared for it and it sends chills down my back just to see what the support is like there.
“I think Seattle is doing a good job of preparing me for that.”
Yedlin also spoke of his excitement when Spurs made their move to sign him.
The 21-year-old added: “I was excited. When you think of teams in the Premier League, Tottenham is one of the top teams you think of and to be able to have a chance to play for them is a dream come true.”
