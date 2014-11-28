Lionel Messi ‘considering a move to Chelsea’

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is considering a move to Chelsea next summer, according to reports in Spain.

The claim was made by DirecTV journalist Fabian Godoy during the channel’s Futbol Total programme.

Godoy reckons that Messi will move on if Barca don’t win a trophy this season and claims that Blues boss Jose Mourinho has given his approval for the move.

He said: “If Barcelona does not win anything this season, Messi would go to Chelsea.

“He is studying English because [he and Chelsea] spoke and Mourinho said ‘yes’ when he was informed by telephone of the possibility [of signing Messi].”

Messi is said to have several reasons for wanting to make the move to Stamford Bridge, ranging from personal to commercial motives.

Godoy continued: “Messi feels that [the club] use the flag of Barcelona and Catalonia when it suits them but in his problem with the IRS, felt little defended. He believes that the club left him and his father alone [to fight their tax case].

“This opened a gap.”

Messi’s sponsors Adidas, who supply Chelsea’s kit, are also said to be important to the prospective deal.

On the sportswear brand, Godoy claimed: “It would provide money for the signing. It is something that the brand has long sought. They tried with Real Madrid and were closer than many believe.”

Messi is also said to be keen to start a new challenge in his career and wants to rekindle the close friendship with Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and their wives.