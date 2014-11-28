Man Utd’s Ander Herrera hints that he is expecting to play against Hull

Hi all! Tomorrow, a Premier League match against Hull City. Another opportunity in front of our supporters! pic.twitter.com/do6lZmlbJ5 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) November 28, 2014

Ander Herrera dropped a hint that he is expecting to play in tomorrow’s game against Hull City.

The Manchester United midfielder was on the scoresheet for the reserves in their 5-0 win against Blackburn Rovers earlier in the week ( see Herrera’s individual highlights from that match here ).

Herrera, aged 24, has fallen in and out of favour with United boss Louis van Gaal in their short time together at Old Trafford, so the Spaniard’s tweet detailing his excitement about the game against the Tigers – more than 24 hours ahead of kick-off – indicates that he thinks he has cause to be excited.

Herrera added a winking emoticon for good measure.