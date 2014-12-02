Boost for Liverpool as Chelsea deny Martin Odegaard interest, and Man Utd bid denied

Liverpool have been given fresh hope in their efforts to land Norwegian wonderkid Martin Odegaard after Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho claimed he would not be signing the Norway international.

Reds boss Brendan Rodgers is the only Premier League manager to publicly suggest that he is interested in the 15-year-old Stromsgodset starlet, who has recently spent time training with Ajax and Real Madrid.

Odegaard has been linked with just about every major European club, but Mourinho is not planning on joining the race to sign him.

The Blues boss said: “Where is he going?

“I have heard about him. He goes to 25 clubs. I just want to know which one.

“We are not in condition to go into this fight between the 25 clubs. We are a different profile of club. I don’t want to participate in the auction.”

Odegaard has previously had a trial at Manchester United, but Stromsgodset sporting director Jostein Flo this week denied receiving an offer from the Red Devils.

He told TV2: “We have not received a bid from Manchester United for Odegaard, so once again this is just speculation.

“It might have come through the mailbox, but it has certainly not reached me.”

There has been speculation in Spain that Real Madrid will land Odegaard when he turns 16 later this month.