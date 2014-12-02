CONFIRMED Team News: Man Utd vs Stoke City line-ups – James Wilson starts, Rooney out

Man Utd team to face Stoke

United subs vs Stoke: Lindegaard, Blackett, McNair, Fletcher, Januzaj, Falcao, W.Keane #mufclive — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2014

Youngster James Wilson start upfront with Robin Van Persie for Manchester United’s game against Stoke City this evening.

Juan Mata looks set to play behind them, with captain Wayne Rooney missing from the squad due to the injury he picked up against Hull City.

Ashley Young is either deployed at left-back or Michael Carrick will operate as a third centre-back.

Team: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Carrick, Mata, van Persie, Wilson.

Stoke team to face Man Utd

Stoke City XI v @ManUtd : Begovic; Bardsley, Shawcross, Wilson, Pieters; Cameron, Nzonzi; Ireland, Bojan, Assaidi; Diouf — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 2, 2014

Team: Begovic, Bardsley, Shawcross, Wilson, Pieters, Cameron, Nzonzi, Ireland, Bojan, Assaidi, Diouf.