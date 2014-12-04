Martin Odegaard visits Liverpool

Just met Odegaard in Liverpool. I said "Are you signing?" and he said "Are you the lead singer from The View?". pic.twitter.com/P7mtVWRaOA — Paul Air (@PaulAir) December 3, 2014

Norwegian wonderkid Martin Odegaard took a tour around Liverpool yesterday as he decides whether to join the club.

The 15-year-old flew into Merseyside to visit Anfield, the Reds’ Melwood training base and the city centre.

He has previously made similar visits to Ajax and Real Madrid having said that he planned to take a look at a number of the clubs interested in him during Norway’s close-season before plotting his next move.

Odegaard, a senior international despite his young age, has also had a trial at Manchester United, though not as recently as the trips to Ajax and Real.

The Stromsgodset youngster is a Liverpool fan, so he and his father must have enjoyed yesterday’s tour, regardless of where he ends up. But with players and staff given the day off following the win over Leicester City, it first appeared that the Reds hadn’t exactly rolled out the red carpet.

But the person who took this picture claims that Philippe Coutinho joined the Odegaards for dinner in a city centre restaurant.

@Robish13 shit photo, excluding coutinho but that is him in the centre and his dad on the right pic.twitter.com/fLyasgj3yW — Pedley (@Pedley7) December 3, 2014

Odegaard turns 16 later this month and is widely expected to sign for one of the many clubs tracking him at that stage.