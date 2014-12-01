Money will not affect Steven Gerrard’s decision on new Liverpool deal, says Brendan Rodgers

Money will not affect the thinking of Steven Gerrard when he decides whether to sign the new contract offered to him by Liverpool, says boss Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder is thought to have been offered a one-year extension on altered terms which is likely to mean a slight pay-cut from his current £150,000-a-week deal.

Gerrard and his representatives are yet to agree to the deal, with his agent reportedly keen to push for a two-year deal in compensation for the reduced salary.

The Mirror claims sources close to Gerrard said he is in no rush to sign the new deal, with Rodgers also suggesting he will be given until the end of the season to make his mind up.

“Steven has been offered a new contract and this moment in time that’s where it is at,”Rodgers said. “As a man who has been here 16 years he deserves the utmost respect and should be given the time to consider [the new deal].

“There’s probably lost of things for him to think over but one thing for certain is that it won’t be money. I’ve spoken to him enough times to know that won’t be a problem. But between now and the end of the season he deserves the chance to think it over.

“One thing’s for clear, I love Steven Gerrard. He’s arguably the best player to have played in the Premier League and I’ve enjoyed every single moment of working with him and hope it continues. We have a relationship that is based on honesty and respect,” he added.

Gerrard, referring to reports of a rift with Rodgers, said on Instagram: “Just to set the record straight, talk of a fall-out between us two is nonsense.”