Photos: Man Utd players at their Christmas party

Manchester United’s recent resurgence meant they were granted a Christmas party by Louis van Gaal.
The players and, in some cases, their partners headed to The Place in Manchester on Wednesday for their meal and drinks.
Chris Smalling and Ben Amos appeared to be the players most keen to get into the festive spirit.
There was no mischief for winger Adnan Januzaj, with goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard writing: “@felli31 and I are looking after @januzaj_20.11 tonight… #manchesterunited #mufc #chistmasiscoming.”
