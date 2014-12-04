Video: Diego Simeone laughs off Diego Godin to Man Utd rumours

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has laughed at suggestions that his centre-back Diego Godin could join Manchester United for €20m in January.
Simeone was asked about the rumours, which we reported here, during his press conference after last night’s Copa Del Rey win over L’Hospitalet.
He said: “How much? Tell me again, how much? €20m? It must be a mistake.”
