Video: Diego Simeone laughs off Diego Godin to Man Utd rumours

December 4, 2014

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has laughed at suggestions that his centre-back Diego Godin could join Manchester United for €20m in January.

Simeone was asked about the rumours, which we reported here, during his press conference after last night’s Copa Del Rey win over L’Hospitalet.

He said: “How much? Tell me again, how much? €20m? It must be a mistake.”