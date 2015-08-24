Video: Individual highlights of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba’s Montreal Impact debut

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba made his Major League Soccer debut for new club Montreal Impact at the weekend.
MLS compiled some of the Ivorian legend’s best moment from his first game in the video above.
The 37-year-old was a second-half substitute against Philadelphia Union. He played for 31 minutes but could not prevent his side slipping to a 1-0 defeat.
He very nearly grabbed a last-minute equaliser, but it wasn’t to be.
Drogba left Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of last season.
