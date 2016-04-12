Leicester’s N’Golo Kante will probably join Arsenal

Arsenal will “probably” sign Leicester City midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer, according to The Times reporter Henry Winter.

Speaking at an Arsenal Supporters’ Trust meeting on Monday evening, Winter claimed the Kante was likely to sign for the Gunners in the next transfer window.

He suggested the Foxes would also be losing Riyad Mahrez this summer, but didn’t says where the Algeria international would go.

Kante, aged 25, has been one of the stars of the season and instrumental in Leicester’s phenomenal success this summer.

He won his first caps for France and scored his first goal for his national team in last month’s international break.

The 5ft 6in midfield anchorman now looks set to be part of Didier Deschamps’ squad for this summer’s Euro 2016 tournament on homesoil.

Kante started his career at Boulogne and spent two seasons at Caen, before joining the Foxes in a £5.6m deal last summer.

He has scored one goal in 30 Premier League appearances to date.