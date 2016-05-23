Photo: Did Danny Rose sh*t himself during England vs Turkey?

Did Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose poo his pants during yesterday’s international friendly against Turkey?
That’s the verdict from England fans on social media after watching the game on TV. Pictures of Rose lying face down on the ground drew viewers’ attention to a suspicious brown stain down the centre of Rose’s white shorts.
Among those to spot Rose’s possible accident was Gary Lineker, a former Spurs player who is no stranger to such misfortune. A similar incident befell him during Italia 90.
Shat on Rose! https://t.co/n5F4fipZIN
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2016
