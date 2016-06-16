Tottenham’s Kyle Walker named man of the match for England vs Wales

#ENG full-back Kyle Walker is the @carlsberg Man of the Match 👏 pic.twitter.com/Sl1vT65Bsy
— UEFA EURO 2016 (@UEFAEURO) June 16, 2016
England right-back Kyle Walker has been named man of the match after this afternoon’s 2-1 victory over Wales at Euro 2016.
The Tottenham Hotspur man was announced as the official man of the match by UEFA’s official Twitter account for the tournament.
Walker was a constant and willing outlet for Roy Hodgson’s side. He pushed on to attacking areas and provided plenty of ammunition into the penalty area.
He, and fellow Spurs full-back Danny Rose on the opposite flank, worked up and down the pitch all afternoon.
