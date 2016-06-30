Video: Lionel Messi in numbers

It can be hard to keep up with Lionel Messi’s achievements.
The stats he generates and the records he smashes are so mind-boggling as to be nigh on impossible to comprehend the extent to which he is breaking new ground.
The video above does its best to overcome that by rounding up Messi’s career through a series of numbers and statistics.
Click play to get the lowdown on the Barcelona superstar and recently retired Argentina international.
