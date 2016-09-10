Confirmed Manchester Derby Team News: Man Utd vs Man City lineups

Man Utd team to play Man City

Manchester United hand a full Premier League debut to summer signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan in today’s derby clash with Manchester City.

The Armenian playmaker’s inclusion is one of two changes to the side that beat Hull City last time out. Jesse Lingard also comes into the team.

Juan Mata and Anthony Martial drop out.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Shaw, Fellaini, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Lingard, Ibrahimovic

Man City team to play Man Utd

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that defeated West Ham United last time out for today’s Manchester derby.

The suspended Sergio Aguero is replaced in attack by Kelechi Iheanacho.

New signing Claudio Bravo makes his debut in goal in place of Willy Caballero.

Full-backs Bacary Sagna and Aleksandar Kolarov return for Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy.

There is a place in the matchday squad for the first time for fit-again summer signing Leroy Sane. He is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Bravo, Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Nolito,