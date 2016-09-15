Video: Man Utd train ahead of Feyenoord game

The #MUFC players were hard at work on Wednesday at the Aon Training Complex. https://t.co/Lnvuip4WA9
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2016
Manchester United trained at their Carrington base yesterday before travelling to the Netherlands for this evening’s Europa League game against Feyenoord.
Captain Wayne Rooney was among those seen taking part in Wednesday’s session, but the England skipper was not named in the travelling party and has not made the trip to Rotterdam.
Manager Jose Mourinho and his staff appeared to be in good spirits at the start of the session despite the disappointment of last weekend’s derby defeat to Manchester City.
You can see footage from United’s training session in the video above.
Pingback: Entertainment news, SA celebrity news, ZA news, Gossip news()