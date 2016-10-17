Video: Liverpool’s Adam Lallana gets a haircut ahead of Man Utd game

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has treated himself to a new haircut ahead of this evening’s game against Manchester United.
The England international’s new barnet was unveiled in an Instagram video posted by the man responsible for it, hair stylist Lewie Valentino.
Whatever your thoughts on the haircut itself, the fact that Lallana has gone to the effort would indicate that he is fit and expecting to make an appearance in tonight’s televised clash at Anfield.
Pingback: Adam Lallana Haircut 2016 | BBC News | Post()