England vs Scotland betting tips

England face Scotland in a crucial World Cup qualification game at Wembley on Friday evening.

The two sides meet in a competitive game for the first time since the Euro 2000 qualifying playoffs in November 1999.

They most recently played in a friendly at Celtic Park in November 2014, which England won 1-3, and also met in a friendly at Wembley in August 2013, which England won 2-3.

The last time Scotland won was the Wembley leg of the aforementioned 1999 playoff. Don Hutchison scored the only goal in a 0-1 away win on that occasion.

So that’s the backdrop, but what is going to happen on Friday evening? Let’s try to predict with a few betting tips ahead of the match.

Harry Kane to score any time

Kane made his comeback from injury in Tottenham Hotspur’s north London derby clash with Arsenal last weekend, and scored the equaliser from the penalty spot. Though he did look weary by the second-half, his game is not overly reliant on pace so perhaps his recent layoff will actually have helped to recharge his batteries and get him back to his best. Having trawled all of the Best Betting Websites , a price of around 10/11 seems to be the best you can get on Kane to find the net at any point during the game.

Under 1.5 goals

Sometimes matches between the Auld Enemy ignite, but the rivalry also serves up its fair share of tight affairs. Throw into the mix that England have not exactly looked like a free-flowing side of late and this could be a low-scoring match. Will this be one of those occasions? You can get odds of 9/4 on there being fewer than 1.5 goals in the game.

Both teams to score

This will blow the under 1.5 goals bet, but is a useful alternative. Both teams to score is currently available for 6/4. As well as those tight affairs, this fixture also throws up the occasional end-to-end ding-dong.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday evening and is live on ITV1.