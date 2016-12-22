Arsenal give boost to clubs interested in contract rebel Alexis Sanchez

Grab a pre-Christmas bargain at Arsenal Direct – there’s up to 75 per cent off in our sale. Click the link in the bio A photo posted by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:38am PST

Arsenal’s star man Alexis Sanchez is still dragging his heels over a new contract, which has resulted in an increase in speculation linking him with a transfer away from the Emirates Stadium.

The club’s social media team have done nothing to help in that regard with their choice of advert for a sale at the club shop.

They might have offered an unintentional boost to Sanchez’s suitors by opting to use a photo of him with his thumbs up and accompanied by the caption: “Sale. Save up to 75%. Shop now.”