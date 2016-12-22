Aston Villa and West Ham competing to sign Carl Jenkinson

Aston Villa and West Ham United are among the clubs competing to sign Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson on loan, according to the Birmingham Mail .

Jenkinson spent a season-and-a-half on loan with the Hammers before a serious knee injury cut short his second loan season.

After returning to fitness, he has featured for the Gunners this season but looked unconvincing and is unlikely to dislodge Hector Bellerin to secure regular playing time. As a result, he is now set to leave the Emirates Stadium once again when the transfer window opens next month.

Villa boss Steve Bruce reportedly wants the one-cap England international, aged 24, to replace Alan Hutton as his first-choice right-back.

The Hammers, Swansea City and Hull City are also said to be keen to take Jenkinson on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Arsenal signed Jenkinson joined the Gunners from Charlton Athletic for around £1m in June 2011. He has made 61 appearances for the north Londoners since then, just two more than he has made for West Ham.