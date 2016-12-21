Benfica boss confirms he is preparing to lose Man Utd target Victor Lindelof

Benfica coach Rui Vitoria has confirmed that the club are preparing for life without defender Victor Lindelof, who is tipped to join Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese giants were in action tonight against Rio Ave and cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win. Lindelof was in the team in what had been touted as his final appearance for Benfica. After the match, Vitoria was asked about the rumours linking his centre-back with a move to Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mirror , the Benfica boss said: “Sometimes players have to leave because their careers, their age, the way they are playing and developing means there will be clubs interested who can give them a different life and take them on a different path.

“If this happens [Lindelof sale] there is no need for alarm. We have solutions.

“We have a B team packed with great players and in the short term, some of them will be playing for Benfica’s first team.

“There are clubs who want our players because they have the quality.”

Lindelof gestured to the fans at the Estadio da Luz as he made his way off the pitch, albeit it was not a full-blown farewell salute. Benfica do not play again until January 8 due to the two-week winter break in the Portuguese league. If United wrapped up a deal early in the window, tonight’s win over Rio Ave will have been his last game for his current club.