Chelsea confirm Oscar is joining Shanghai SIPG

Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar… https://t.co/7izeugHu1J — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 23, 2016

Chelsea have announced that a deal has been reached to sell Oscar to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

The Brazil international, aged 25, is now expected to join his new club early in the new year.

No fee is mentioned in the Blues’ statement, but reports in recent days have indicated that the Chinese outfit will pay £60m to complete the deal.

Oscar has been at Stamford Bridge for four-and-a-half years having joined from Internacional in his homeland in the summer 2012 transfer window.

He was won the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League with the Blues and has scored 38 goals in 203 games for the club.

Chelsea tweeted to wish their player good luck in his new venture.

Thank you, @oscar8 and good luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/HYpEPQsWro — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 23, 2016

Oscar will be a team-mate of his compatriot Hulk at Shanghai SIPG. Former Chelsea team-mates Demba Ba and Ramires are also plying their trade in the Chinese Super League.