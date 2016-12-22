Chelsea planning to sign Monaco’s Tiemoué Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibé in January

Chelsea are preparing a double-swoop on Monaco to sign Tiemoué Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibé in the January transfer window, according to The Guardian .

Blues head coach Antonio Conte and the club’s recruitment team are reportedly hoping to invest the £60m windfall they will receive from selling Brazilian midfielder Oscar to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG in bring Bakayoko and Sidibé to Stamford Bridge.

Conte and technical director Michael Emenalo both travelled to France earlier this month to watch the pair in action against Tottenham Hotspur in a Champions League group games.

The report notes that Monaco’s continued involvement in the competition might hinder Chelsea’s hopes of doing a deal in the January transfer window.

Bakayoko, aged 22, is a defensive midfielder who joined Monaco from Rennes in 2014.

Sidibé, aged 24, can play at right-back or left-back, but would presumably be deployed as a wing-back by Conte.

The France international was signed from Lille in the last transfer window.