West Ham set to make loan approaches for Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi, Asmir Begovic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea will turn down attempts to sign their fringe players on loan in the January transfer window, according to The Guardian .

Premier League rivals West Ham United are said to be interested in three of Antonio Conte’s squad, but are set for disappointment in their attempt to get reinforcements from the Premier League leaders.

Slaven Bilic and the Hammers hierarchy are reportedly most keen to sign Belgium international Michy Batshuayi. The £33m summer signing has served as backup to the in-form Diego Costa since arriving from Marseille, but will not be allowed to leave midway through his debut season in English football.

West Ham are also interested in Chelsea’s second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and England Under-21 international midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but also look likely to be knocked back if they make efforts to sign them, the report suggests.

Loftus-Cheek, aged 20, is the player the Hammers have the best chance of signing. Conte and technical director Michael Emenalo will hold discussions to decide whether the academy product should be allowed to gain first-team experience elsewhere in the second-half of the season.