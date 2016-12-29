Club president claims Liverpool are trying to sign Jese

Paris Saint-Germain winger Jese Rodriguez is a transfer target for Liverpool.

That’s according to Miguel Angel Ramirez, president of Spanish side Las Palmas, who has named the Reds among a group of clubs chasing the former Real Madrid player.

Ramirez was discussing his own side’s prospects of landing the 23-year-old. He claims the player is open to a return to La Liga in the Canary Islands, but suggested that the odds were stacked against his club due to the number of high profile clubs able to put together a more attractive financial package. And he reckons Liverpool are among them.

He told La Provincia : “Jese Rodriguez is a great footballer. He wants to come to Las Palmas, but he is owned by PSG and earns a salary that is of his level – and that is very high.

“Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary. With respect to other clubs, we are at a disadvantage and hence we have to wait.

“But we don’t want to create false expectations.”

Rodriguez moved to French champions PSG in the last transfer window, but has struggled to make a big impression in Ligue 1 and is tipped to make a swift exit.

He joined on a five-year deal running until June 2021 for a transfer fee thought to be in the region of €25m.