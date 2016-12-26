Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs West Brom lineups

Arsenal team to play West Brom

The wait is over – here’s our Boxing Day lineup for #AFCvWBA pic.twitter.com/EnDoN6sBvr — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 26, 2016

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes two changes to the side beaten at Manchester City for today’s Boxing Day clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

Olivier Giroud and Kieran Gibbs both comes into the starting lineup. They replace Theo Walcott and Nacho Monreal.

Alexis Sanchez looks set to operate in a wider role than in recent weeks, with manager Arsene Wenger opting to play the more physical Giroud against the Baggies’ defence.

Wenger has confirmed that Walcott is absent with a slight calf injury, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain misses out due to the injury he sustained at City.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Gibbs, Coquelin, Xhaka, Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi, Giroud

West Brom team to play Arsenal

West Brom manager Tony Pulis makes one change for the side beaten by Manchester United last time out for today’s clash with Arsenal.

Jonny Evans returns in defence in place of Jonas Olsson.

Starting XI: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Yacob, Fletcher (c); Brunt, Chadli, Phillips; Rondon