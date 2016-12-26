Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Bournemouth lineups

Chelsea team to play Bournemouth

Chelsea team today: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. #CFCBOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2016

Chelsea subs v Bournemouth: Begovic, Ivanovic, Aina, Zouma, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Batshuayi. #CFCBOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2016

There is no place in the Chelsea side for Michy Batshuayi as Antonio Conte opts for a false nine to replace the suspended Diego Costa.

Pedro Rodriguez comes into the team in place of Costa. It remains to be seen whether he or Eden Hazard will spearhead the three-pronged attack.

The only other change for the Premier League table-toppers see Nemanja Matic replace N’Golo Kante, who is also suspended today.

Bournemouth team to play Chelsea

📋 Our team to face @ChelseaFC. Andrew Surman and Brad Smith in from the off. Junior Stanislas is back on the bench.#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/AxzBtJGXX2 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 26, 2016

Bournemouth make two changes for today’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face top-of-the-table Chelsea.

Andrew Surman, Brad Smith and Dan Gosling come into the team.

Nathan Ake is ineligible against his parent club, while Callum Wilson and Marc Pugh also drop out.

Junior Stanislas is back on the bench.

Starting XI: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis (c), Cook, Daniels, Brad Smith, Arter, Surman, Gosling, Wilshere, King