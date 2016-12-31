Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Stoke lineups

Chelsea team to play Stoke

Chelsea team today: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CHESTK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 31, 2016

Chelsea welcome Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante back from suspension.

They replace Nemanja Matic and Pedro Rodriguez in the team in the Blues’ only two changes.

Starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

Stoke team to play Stoke

Stoke City make three changes for today’s trip to table-toppers Chelsea.

Ibrahim Afellay makes his first start since April, while Erik Pieters and Xherdan Shaqiri also come into the team.

They replace Glenn Whelan, Giannelli Imbula and Jon Walters.

Starting XI: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi; Diouf, Afellay, Adam, Pieters; Allen, Shaqiri; Crouch