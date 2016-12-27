Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Stoke City lineups

Liverpool team to play Stoke

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp keeps faith with the same XI that started in the Merseyside derby win over Everton last time out.

That means Roberto Firmino keeps his place despite being charged with drink-driving after being arrested on Christmas Eve. Sadio Mane, who will soon depart for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal, also starts, while Simon Mignolet is again preferred to Loris Karius in goal.

Starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Origi

Stoke team to play Liverpool

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch makes a rare Premier League start against his former club.

The 6ft 7in former England international is presumably included to test Liverpool’s shakiness from set-pieces.

He comes in for Bojan Krkic in the only change to the side that through away a 2-0 lead at home to 10-man Leicester City last time out.

Starting XI: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Diouf, Allen, Whelan, Imbula, Walters; Crouch