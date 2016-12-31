Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Middlesbrough

Man Utd team to play Middlesbrough

Manchester United make five changes to the side that beat Sunderland on Boxing Day for today’s clash with Middlesbrough.

Michael Carrick is absent through illness, while Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard also drop out.

In come Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Captain Wayne Rooney is still absent through injury.

Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Fellaini, Herrera; Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic

Middlesbrough team to play Man Utd

Middlesbrough also make five changes for today’s clash with Manchester United.

Antonio Barragan, former United man Fabio Da Silva, Adam Clayton, Cristhian Stuani and Gaston Ramirez drop out of the team.

They are replaced by Bernardo Espinosa, George Friend, Grant Leadbitter, Adama Traore and Stewart Downing.

Starting XI: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Friend, Leadbitter, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Downing, Negredo