Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Sunderland lineups

Man Utd team to play Sunderland

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho makes two changes to the side that beat West Bromwich Albion last time out for the Boxing Day clash with Sunderland.

Daley Blind and Juan Mata both come into the starting lineup. They replace Matteo Darmian and captain Wayne Rooney.

Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Ibrahimovic

Sunderland team to play Man Utd

📝David Moyes has named his starting XI to face @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/xx65UZEYxD — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 26, 2016

Sunderland manager David Moyes makes two changes for the Boxing Day trip to his former club Manchester United.

Seb Larsson and Billy Jones both start today’s game. Former United defender Donald Love drops to the bench, while on-loan Adnan Januzaj is ineligible to face his old club.

Starting XI: Pickford, Jones, Van Aanholt, Djilobodji, Kone, Denayer, Ndong, Borini, Larsson, Anichebe, Defoe