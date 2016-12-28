Confirmed Team News: Southampton vs Spurs lineups

Southampton team to play Spurs
The teams are in!
Here's how #SaintsFC will line up for tonight's clash with #THFC at St Mary's: pic.twitter.com/byLlz2MSKz
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 28, 2016
Southampton make four changes for tonight’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.
Into the team come captain Jose Fonte, Steven Davis, James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu.
Out go Maya Yoshida, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harrison Reed and Jordy Clasie.
Starting XI: Forster, Cedric, Van Dijk, Fonte, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Davis, Romeu, Boufal, Redmond, Rodriguez
Spurs team to play Southampton
#THFC: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/v5JlJwXYhF
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 28, 2016
Subs: Vorm, Davies, Wimmer, Winks, Nkoudou, Son, Janssen. #COYS
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino makes one change to the side that beat Burnley last time out for tonight’s trip to Southampton.
France international Moussa Sissoko comes into the team in place of Harry Winks.
Toby Alderweireld is suffering with a virus and misses out on a visit to his former club, but defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama does start against his old side.
Starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane