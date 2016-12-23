Everton bid £40m for Man Utd’s Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay

Everton have lodged a £40m double bid for Manchester United pair Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay, according to Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio .

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen to bolster his squad by signing his Dutch compatriot Depay and France international midfielder Schneiderlin, who are both out of favour under Jose Mourinho and short of playing time.

The report points out that United will have a difficult decision as to whether to cut their losses on big-money signings who have ended up as fringe players. Former manager Louis van Gaal paid an initial £26m to sign Depay from PSV Eindhoven and £24m to Southampton for Schneiderlin, so the Everton deal would represent a £10m loss for the Red Devils.