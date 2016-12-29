Joel Matip ruled out of Liverpool vs Man City

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been ruled out of the New Year’s Eve clash with Manchester City.

The Cameroon international has been out for almost three weeks since suffering a recurrence of a previous ankle injury against West Ham United on December 11. He has subsequently missed the wins over Middlesbrough, Everton and Stoke City.

Speaking at his press conference earlier today, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the City game will come too soon for the 25-year-old.

Matip has been suffering with ankle trouble since arriving from Schalke on a free transfer. He underwent surgery shortly after arriving, but his problems have now resurfaced.

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League with Matip in their team this season.

Fellow summer signing Ragnar Klavan played alongside Matip’s usual partner Dejan Lovren in the 4-1 victory over the Potters last time out.

Philippe Coutinho, who had initially pencilled in the City game for his return to action, will also be unavailable.