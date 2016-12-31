Jose Mourinho confirms Man Utd player is leaving on loan

Sam Johnstone will be the only #MUFC player to go out on loan in January, Mourinho tells reporters. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3Fuy9wxNj6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2016

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that third-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be allowed to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been out on several loan spells in recent season, including to Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers and, most recently, hometown club Preston North End.

Johnstone is now set to move on again in search of regular playing time.

But Mourinho says that the young keeper will be the only player to be loaned out in the upcoming transfer window. That is a word of warning to the host of club linked with attempts to sign fringe players such as Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin that permanent bids will be needed in order to sign them in January.

Depay, for instance, has been linked with loan moves to Everton or one of numerous Serie A sides.