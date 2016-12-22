Liverpool and Arsenal linked with Julian Draxler

Germany international Julian Draxler could be on his way to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

The Times claims that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign his compatriot.

Wolfsburg star Draxler, aged 23, has been earmarked as a target as Klopp seeks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second-half of the season.

The report claims that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to sign the attacking midfielder, who had a transfer request turned down in the last transfer window.

Wolfsburg signed Draxler from Schalke in a £30m deal in August 2015 to replace Manchester City-bound Kevin De Bruyne.

The Bundesliga side would want to make a return on their investment, so the potential fee could be a stumbling block for the Reds.

A member of Draxler’s entourage claims Arsenal are also in the running to sign Draxler, who has been linked with the Gunners since he was a teenager at Schalke.

His representative told Le Parisien : “Nothing is done. Julian is still hesitating between PSG and Arsenal. For the moment, he is thinking.

“A decision will be made in the coming days. One thing is certain, he has played his last match for Wolfsburg.”