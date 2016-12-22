Liverpool keen to sign Joe Hart from Man City

Liverpool will attempt to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror .

The England international is surplus to requirements at City under new boss Pep Guardiola and is currently on a season-long loan at Italian side Torino after being dropped in favour of Willy Caballero at the start of the season.

When he finishes that loan spell, Liverpool will reportedly attempt to sign him on a permanent deal.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has already dropped both senior keepers this season after poor runs of form. Simon Mignolet is currently reinstated as no.1 following a series of mistakes by Loris Karius.

They are now monitoring Hart’s situation closely, the article claims.

The 29-year-old is expected to be in demand at the end of the season, with Torino keen to keep hold of him and other Serie A clubs interested in the wake of his impressive displays so far this term.