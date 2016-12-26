Liverpool star charged with drink driving, in court on day of Chelsea game

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving.

The Brazil international was stopped by police in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Christmas Eve. He was arrested and subsequently charged with drink driving.

Firmino, aged 25, is now due in court on January 31, which will call into doubt his involvement in the crucial Premier League game against title rivals Chelsea later that day.

A Merseyside police spokesperson said: “Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, 24 December.

“Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City magistrates court on 31 January.”

The Chelsea game is to be played at Anfield, which means Firmino at least has the possibility of making it from court to the stadium in time for kick-off. But a decision will have to be taken on whether his unusual pre-match build-up will be conducive with starting a top-flight game.

The former Hoffenheim man is a key member of manager Jurgen Klopp’s preferred team and usually leads the Reds’ attack, so would have been expected to start.

Liverpool are next action on Tuesday evening when they host Stoke City.