Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva set to join Inter

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is a January target for Inter Milan, according to the BBC .

The Italian giants reportedly believe there is a strong possibility of landing the Brazilian on loan in the new year. Inter are reportedly considering other options, too, but expect to land the Reds’ longest-serving player.

Lucas, aged 29, has started only three Premier League games so far this season, but is surprisingly high up the Jurgen Klopp’s centre-half pecking order.

Klopp generally picks Lucas as a defender rather than a midfielder and, given recent layoffs for Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, has done so of late.

He joined Liverpool from Brazilian side Gremio in 2007 and has made 324 appearances for the club in all competitions to date.

Lucas is out of contract at the end of the season, so Inter would be in a strong position to snap him up on a free transfer if they do take him on loan next month.