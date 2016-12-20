Man Utd close to €45m signing

Manchester United are closing in on the €45m (£37.75m) signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, according to Portuguese newspaper Record .

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the Sweden international in recent weeks and are now reported to be in a position to complete the deal when the transfer window opens next month.

Manager Jose Mourinho is the driving force behind the deal, with the Old Trafford hierarchy persuaded by his arguments to push to sign Lindelof in the upcoming window.

Lindelof, aged 22, joined Benfica from Västerås SK in January 2012. The Portuguese side are said to be happy with the offer tabled by United and ready to part company with their young centre-back, who can also operate at right-back.

The deal will be done early in 2017, the article claims.

Another Portuguese publication, A Bola , says the fee could rise to €60m (£50m) with performance-related add-ons.

Lindelof, who is 6ft 2in tall, has 11 caps for Sweden since making his debut earlier this year.