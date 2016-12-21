Man Utd fans bemoan failed Victor Lindelof scouting mission

Rio Ave shit team Lindelof is not even on the screen — Thafseer (@fanelguaje) December 21, 2016

Manchester United fans took to social media to complain after giving up a chunk of their evening in an attempt to scout prospective new signing Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden international, who is widely reported to be on his way to Old Trafford when the transfer window opens next month, was in action for Benfica in their game against Rio Ave this evening. Action might be an overstatement, though.

Benfica cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win in a match they dominated from start to finish. Lindelof, who was supposedly playing his last game for the club in what was their last fixture until January 8, had little or nothing to do.

Playing as a left-sided centre-back, the 22-year-old rarely featured on screen as the match was mainly played in the Rio Ave half.

That led to annoyance among some United fans who had tuned into a match they would not ordinarily have watched just to see Lindelof play.

#LigaNOS Victor Lindelof has had NOTHING to do so far. Benfica all over Rio Ave. — ⚽Sam⚽ (@Special1JoseM) December 21, 2016

Lindelof playing left central defence for @SLBenfica against Rio Ave tonight but right footed. Not put under any pressure yet. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 21, 2016

Not much to base an opinion on there re Lindelof. Stroll for Benfica. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) December 21, 2016

Watching Benfica vs Rio Ave to see what Lindelof is like but the only thing I've learnt is that the Portuguese league is very poor. — Red Devil Chronicle (@wefollowunited) December 21, 2016

People are asking how did Victor Lindelof play vs Rio Ave. Honestly he had nothing to do. Like at all. Wrong game to judge him.. — ⚽Sam⚽ (@Special1JoseM) December 21, 2016