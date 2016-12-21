Man Utd fans bemoan failed Victor Lindelof scouting mission

Posted by - December 21, 2016 - All News, Manchester United, Portugal

Manchester United fans took to social media to complain after giving up a chunk of their evening in an attempt to scout prospective new signing Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden international, who is widely reported to be on his way to Old Trafford when the transfer window opens next month, was in action for Benfica in their game against Rio Ave this evening. Action might be an overstatement, though.

Benfica cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win in a match they dominated from start to finish. Lindelof, who was supposedly playing his last game for the club in what was their last fixture until January 8, had little or nothing to do.

Playing as a left-sided centre-back, the 22-year-old rarely featured on screen as the match was mainly played in the Rio Ave half.

That led to annoyance among some United fans who had tuned into a match they would not ordinarily have watched just to see Lindelof play.